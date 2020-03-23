Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,516 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Weyerhaeuser worth $19,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 59,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $89,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,904.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $151,680. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $14.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.18 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.41. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 348.72%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

