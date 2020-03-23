Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Randy Smallwood Sells 89,100 Shares

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 89,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.27, for a total transaction of C$3,320,926.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,051,843.48.

Randy Smallwood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 31st, Randy Smallwood sold 100 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.04, for a total transaction of C$3,904.00.

Shares of TSE WPM traded up C$2.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$37.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,731,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,606. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$39.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.20. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 196.79. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 52 week low of C$26.50 and a 52 week high of C$45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 189.47%.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

