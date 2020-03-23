Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.134 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$34.76 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$26.50 and a twelve month high of C$45.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.26.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

