WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WHITBREAD PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank upgraded WHITBREAD PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded WHITBREAD PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of WTBDY stock opened at $6.74 on Monday. WHITBREAD PLC/S has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $17.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09.

WHITBREAD PLC/S Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 800 hotels with 76,171 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, coockhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, thyme, and Table Table brands.

