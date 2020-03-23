Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Cormark also issued estimates for Whitecap Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$369.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.70 million.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WCP. Scotiabank cut their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.25 to C$2.25 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$4.00 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Laurentian set a C$3.00 price objective on Whitecap Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.26.

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$0.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $368.66 million and a PE ratio of -2.37. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$0.73 and a one year high of C$5.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.32.

In other news, Senior Officer Darin Roy Dunlop bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$574,641.88. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.57 per share, with a total value of C$38,554.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 704,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,809,491.20. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,680.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

