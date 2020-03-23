WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.10.

WHF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

In related news, CEO Stuart D. Aronson bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $72,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marco A. Collazos bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 168,225 shares of company stock worth $1,849,775 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. AXA bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $723,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 11,769 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 34,204 shares in the last quarter. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WHF stock opened at $7.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a market cap of $158.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.62. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.35.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 45.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is presently 93.42%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

