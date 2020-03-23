Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Analysts expect Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) to announce ($0.81) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.54). Whiting Petroleum reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 406.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year earnings of ($3.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.21) to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.16) to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.22. Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.97 million.

A number of research firms have commented on WLL. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Capital One Financial downgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

NYSE:WLL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.25. 5,751,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,247,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.66. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

