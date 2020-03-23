William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Criteo in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. William Blair also issued estimates for Criteo’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRTO. Nomura lowered their price objective on Criteo from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale cut Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Criteo from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.69.

Criteo stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.72. Criteo has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $266.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.30 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Criteo by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Criteo by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 30,183 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Criteo by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Criteo by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

