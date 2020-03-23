William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Stitch Fix in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). William Blair also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $451.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SFIX. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Nomura assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $14.58 on Monday. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $32.34. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.68.

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $370,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,107.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 7,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $101,273.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,310 shares in the company, valued at $607,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,287 shares of company stock worth $4,514,920 over the last three months. 47.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Stitch Fix by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 703,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,060,000 after purchasing an additional 184,546 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stitch Fix by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stitch Fix by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

