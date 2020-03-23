William Blair Comments on Jumia Technologies AG -‘s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jumia Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.54). William Blair also issued estimates for Jumia Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.72) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on JMIA. Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut Jumia Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Renaissance Capital initiated coverage on Jumia Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.03.

Jumia Technologies stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. Jumia Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $197.83 million and a PE ratio of -0.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $8,524,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 74,777.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 224,331 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 441.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 539,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 439,825 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Institutional investors own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

