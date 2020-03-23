William Blair Comments on Netflix, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Netflix in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.66. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.03 EPS.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.78.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $332.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $362.52 and a 200-day moving average of $317.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $393.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,195,984,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,154 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,481,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,435 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,296,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,685,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

