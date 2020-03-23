William Blair Comments on Revolve Group’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Revolve Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.64 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RVLV. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

RVLV opened at $7.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $610.95 million and a P/E ratio of 12.35. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $48.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average is $18.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Revolve Group by 445.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Revolve Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Karanikolas bought 123,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. Also, COO David Pujades sold 38,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $788,193.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,193.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,013 shares of company stock worth $1,737,394 over the last ninety days.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.