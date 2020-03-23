William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Facebook in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.03. William Blair also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.95.

Shares of FB stock opened at $149.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $436.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Facebook has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,672,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,634 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 736,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $151,125,000 after purchasing an additional 87,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,970 shares of company stock worth $17,377,152 over the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

