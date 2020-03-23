WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WIMHY. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank downgraded WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 7th.

WIMHY traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.92. 484,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,255. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $412.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR Company Profile

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

