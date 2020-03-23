WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR’s (WIMHY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HSBC

WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of WIMHY stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $10.76.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

