Windacre Partnership LLC Buys 1,609,425 Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,888,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,609,425 shares during the period. Nielsen makes up 17.8% of Windacre Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Windacre Partnership LLC owned 4.75% of Nielsen worth $342,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 272,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 14,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,859,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,017,000 after acquiring an additional 200,690 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 297,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 41,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nielsen alerts:

In other news, Director James A. Attwood, Jr. acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $3,570,000.00. Also, CEO David W. Kenny acquired 55,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.08 per share, with a total value of $1,001,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 655,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,856,719.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLSN traded down $1.68 on Monday, hitting $11.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,124,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $27.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average is $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a positive return on equity of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.20%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NLSN shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.