Windacre Partnership LLC Reduces Stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Windacre Partnership LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,334,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657,500 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group comprises approximately 8.1% of Windacre Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Windacre Partnership LLC owned 2.89% of Nexstar Media Group worth $156,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $615,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,879,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,920,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 608.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

NASDAQ:NXST traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.26. 1,930,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $133.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.80.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.38.

In other news, insider William Sally sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $35,127.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,716.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total value of $67,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,413. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.