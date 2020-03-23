Wings (WINGS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $50,053.00

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded 36.4% higher against the US dollar. Wings has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $50,053.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Livecoin and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.47 or 0.02666328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00186611 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00033114 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00034161 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Wings

Wings launched on December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,412 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wings’ official website is wings.ai. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO.

Wings can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Liqui, Kyber Network, Gate.io, IDEX, Bancor Network, Gatecoin, Livecoin, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

