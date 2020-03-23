Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WETF. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

In other Wisdom Tree Investments news, insider Jeremy Schwartz purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg purchased 177,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $759,754.71. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 345,628 shares of company stock worth $1,425,344. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WETF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 24.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 237,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 30,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,741,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,552,000 after acquiring an additional 107,526 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 61,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,881. The company has a market cap of $389.53 million, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.44. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

