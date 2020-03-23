Worldcore Reaches Market Capitalization of $31,401.60 (WRC)

Worldcore (CURRENCY:WRC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One Worldcore token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Sistemkoin. During the last week, Worldcore has traded 85.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Worldcore has a total market cap of $31,401.60 and $25.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.04 or 0.02678053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00187415 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00033189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00034439 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Worldcore Token Profile

Worldcore was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 tokens. Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Worldcore’s official website is worldcore.com.

Worldcore Token Trading

Worldcore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Worldcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

