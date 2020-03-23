Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,112 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.45% of Wright Medical Group worth $17,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMGI. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wright Medical Group by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,898 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 86,934 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wright Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth about $130,933,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Wright Medical Group by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,442,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $287,809,000 after buying an additional 7,493,912 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Wright Medical Group by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 23,368 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Wright Medical Group by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 844,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,750,000 after buying an additional 394,900 shares during the period.

In related news, Director John L. Miclot sold 10,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $310,610.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry J. Regan sold 15,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $465,354.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wright Medical Group stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.13. The stock had a trading volume of 328,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806,740. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Wright Medical Group NV has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $32.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink downgraded Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.05.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

