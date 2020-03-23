W&T Offshore Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,570 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 441% compared to the typical volume of 475 call options.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 259,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,587.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

WTI stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 69,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,748,738. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $206.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $151.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that W&T Offshore will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. W&T Offshore currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

