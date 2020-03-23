Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,480 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.07% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 114,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 444,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,009,000 after buying an additional 15,393 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 12,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from to in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.14.

NYSE WH traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $25.39. The stock had a trading volume of 54,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $63.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.74.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The company had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.19 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $249,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $764,000. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

