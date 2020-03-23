Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.21.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WYNN. Citigroup downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $51.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 2.15. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

