XeniosCoin 1-Day Volume Hits $88,640.00 (XNC)

XeniosCoin (CURRENCY:XNC) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last seven days, XeniosCoin has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar. One XeniosCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00002468 BTC on popular exchanges. XeniosCoin has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and $88,640.00 worth of XeniosCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XeniosCoin Coin Profile

XeniosCoin (CRYPTO:XNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 28th, 2016. XeniosCoin’s total supply is 100,217,458 coins and its circulating supply is 75,972,737 coins. XeniosCoin’s official Twitter account is @Xencoin. The official website for XeniosCoin is xenioscoin.com.

XeniosCoin Coin Trading

XeniosCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XeniosCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XeniosCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XeniosCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

