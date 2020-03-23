XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.94.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded up $5.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,376. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $100.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.36.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 663,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $29,597,058.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 531.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

