XpresSpa Group (XSPA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 30th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of XpresSpa Group stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. XpresSpa Group has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $5.45.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

