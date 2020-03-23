XYO (XYO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.46 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 23rd. XYO has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $5,223.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), KuCoin and IDEX. Over the last week, XYO has traded up 39.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00054019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000623 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.57 or 0.04143845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00068775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00037968 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016914 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00013490 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, DEx.top, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, KuCoin, IDEX, LATOKEN and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

