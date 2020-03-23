Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Sold by Sachem Head Capital Management LP

Sachem Head Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,700,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 900,000 shares during the quarter. Yandex comprises about 5.8% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sachem Head Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.52% of Yandex worth $73,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Yandex by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Yandex by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 86,186 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Yandex by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,702,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,590 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Yandex by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,915,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,315,000 after acquiring an additional 52,406 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Yandex stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $29.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,272,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. Yandex NV has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.88.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $16.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $15.67. Yandex had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $51.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $20.95 EPS. Yandex’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Yandex NV will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

YNDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Yandex in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Yandex from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.72.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

