Yangtze River Port and Logistics (NASDAQ:YRIV) vs. Kennedy-Wilson (NASDAQ:KW) Head-To-Head Survey

Yangtze River Port and Logistics (NASDAQ:YRIV) and Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yangtze River Port and Logistics and Kennedy-Wilson’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yangtze River Port and Logistics N/A N/A -$13.72 million N/A N/A Kennedy-Wilson $569.70 million 2.85 $226.70 million $3.12 3.66

Kennedy-Wilson has higher revenue and earnings than Yangtze River Port and Logistics.

Profitability

This table compares Yangtze River Port and Logistics and Kennedy-Wilson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yangtze River Port and Logistics N/A -8.80% -3.91% Kennedy-Wilson 39.79% 38.66% 7.18%

Risk & Volatility

Yangtze River Port and Logistics has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kennedy-Wilson has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Yangtze River Port and Logistics and Kennedy-Wilson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yangtze River Port and Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A Kennedy-Wilson 0 1 2 0 2.67

Kennedy-Wilson has a consensus target price of $26.17, suggesting a potential upside of 129.39%. Given Kennedy-Wilson’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kennedy-Wilson is more favorable than Yangtze River Port and Logistics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Yangtze River Port and Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.3% of Yangtze River Port and Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kennedy-Wilson beats Yangtze River Port and Logistics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yangtze River Port and Logistics

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei Province of China. The company was formerly known as Yangtze River Development Limited and changed its name to Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited in February 2018. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES). The KW Investments segment invests the capital of the company in real estate assets and loans secured by real estate either on its own or with strategic partners through publicly traded companies, joint ventures, separate accounts, and funds. The IMRES segment includes the investment management platform of the company along with its property services, research, brokerage and auction, and conventional sales divisions. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

