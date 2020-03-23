Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Yelp in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the local business review company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). William Blair also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.81 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 4.03%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Yelp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Yelp from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Yelp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Yelp stock opened at $17.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average is $33.41. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Yelp has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $40.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,988,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,892,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yelp by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,195 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $42,013,000 after acquiring an additional 153,199 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,341 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,896,000 after acquiring an additional 45,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 1,207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,010,059 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $35,099,000 after acquiring an additional 932,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Yelp news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 19,043 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $700,782.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

