Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Position Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,890,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,347 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.50% of Yum China worth $90,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.10. 164,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,030,297. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.96. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $50.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.86.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 25.53%.

YUMC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 price target on shares of Yum China in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.37.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

