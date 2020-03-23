Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Express (NYSE:AXP) Will Announce Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to post earnings per share of $2.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. American Express posted earnings per share of $2.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year earnings of $8.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $9.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.44 to $10.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American Express from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

Shares of AXP traded down $5.16 on Monday, hitting $68.96. 8,899,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,765,236. The company has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.65. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $1,371,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $2,213,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $1,448,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,147 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

