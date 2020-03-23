Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) to report ($0.67) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. Bio-Path posted earnings of ($0.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full-year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03).

BPTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Bio-Path stock opened at $3.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.15. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.68 and a current ratio of 17.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bio-Path stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) by 211.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.35% of Bio-Path worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

