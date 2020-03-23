Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $618.00 Million

Brokerages predict that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will report $618.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $625.34 million and the lowest is $608.68 million. Copart reported sales of $553.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Copart.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPRT shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $60.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.55. Copart has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $104.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $7,807,797.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $4,766,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,467 shares of company stock valued at $19,945,497 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Copart by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Copart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Copart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 20,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its position in Copart by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Copart by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copart (CPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.