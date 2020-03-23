Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $248.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) to report $248.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crawford & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $244.26 million and the highest is $251.74 million. Crawford & Company posted sales of $247.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Crawford & Company will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Crawford & Company.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $247.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.46 million. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 23.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Crawford & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crawford & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

NYSE CRD.B opened at $5.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.16. Crawford & Company has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $297.61 million, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Crawford & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

