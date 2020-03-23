Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.04 Million

Equities analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will post sales of $63.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $63.68 million. HealthStream reported sales of $65.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year sales of $251.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $250.80 million to $251.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $240.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.49 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

HSTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 85,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 90,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth about $691,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth about $925,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream stock opened at $20.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.64 million, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.54. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

