Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.83 Million

Analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) will report sales of $139.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.66 million and the highest is $140.00 million. Heartland Financial USA reported sales of $129.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year sales of $586.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $579.00 million to $593.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $629.04 million, with estimates ranging from $624.00 million to $634.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $140.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

HTLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In related news, EVP Brian Fox sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $40,285.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $30,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,258.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,907 shares of company stock worth $145,305 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $28.05 on Monday. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $51.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.32%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

