Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $257.90 Million

Brokerages expect RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) to announce $257.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $255.91 million and the highest is $260.06 million. RingCentral reported sales of $201.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on RingCentral from $185.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Dougherty & Co raised their price target on RingCentral from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on RingCentral from $194.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on RingCentral from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.57.

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $1,188,870.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,360 shares in the company, valued at $47,394,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total value of $3,884,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,834,026.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,783,715. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNG opened at $183.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.70 and its 200-day moving average is $176.41. RingCentral has a one year low of $101.33 and a one year high of $252.20.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

