Zacks: Analysts Anticipate South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $576.49 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) will report $576.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $591.97 million and the lowest is $561.00 million. South Jersey Industries reported sales of $521.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 4.72%.

A number of research firms have commented on SJI. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on South Jersey Industries from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Maxim Group decreased their price target on South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth $847,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth $3,821,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

SJI opened at $22.85 on Monday. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $34.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

