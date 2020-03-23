Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) to Announce $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.67. Waste Connections reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on WCN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.64.

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $521,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,090.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Waste Connections by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,257,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $931,244,000 after purchasing an additional 210,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $474,668,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,413,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,323,000 after buying an additional 27,779 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,774,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,715,000 after buying an additional 240,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,067,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,045,000 after buying an additional 207,960 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WCN traded down $5.54 on Monday, hitting $72.65. 2,441,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,833. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

