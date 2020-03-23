Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) to Announce $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.67. Waste Connections reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on WCN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.64.

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $521,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,090.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Waste Connections by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,257,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $931,244,000 after purchasing an additional 210,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $474,668,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,413,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,323,000 after buying an additional 27,779 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,774,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,715,000 after buying an additional 240,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,067,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,045,000 after buying an additional 207,960 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WCN traded down $5.54 on Monday, hitting $72.65. 2,441,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,833. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Connections (WCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply