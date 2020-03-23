Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) to announce earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Xcel Energy reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $520,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Bainco International Investors grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 97,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XEL traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.00. 6,061,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,172,417. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.71 and a 200 day moving average of $64.41. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $72.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

