Zacks: Analysts Expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will report $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.83. Cummins reported earnings of $4.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year earnings of $11.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $12.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $13.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $147.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.53.

In other Cummins news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,102,111,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $300,538,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 2,162.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,668 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,655,000 after acquiring an additional 244,103 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock traded down $13.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.76. 2,154,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,912. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.81 and its 200-day moving average is $167.83. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Cummins has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $186.73.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

