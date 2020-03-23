Zacks: Analysts Expect La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $466.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to report $466.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $464.79 million and the highest is $467.40 million. La-Z-Boy posted sales of $453.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th.

On average, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for La-Z-Boy.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $475.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.05 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

LZB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price target on La-Z-Boy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. La-Z-Boy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

LZB stock opened at $17.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $824.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.82. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 26.17%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 61,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,138,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,648,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LZB. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

