Zacks: Analysts Expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.33 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will post sales of $45.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.65 million to $46.00 million. Limoneira posted sales of $42.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year sales of $181.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $178.07 million to $185.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $210.68 million, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $216.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $41.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.30 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 4.49%.

LMNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. National Securities cut shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Limoneira from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Limoneira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $13.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.90 million, a P/E ratio of -30.22, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMNR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the third quarter valued at about $1,104,000. SFE Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the fourth quarter valued at about $809,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,478,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,423,000 after acquiring an additional 20,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after acquiring an additional 17,862 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

