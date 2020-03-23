Zacks: Analysts Expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). MannKind posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $15.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

NASDAQ:MNKD traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.98. 2,102,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. MannKind has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in MannKind in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 95.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 57,620 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 8.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,330,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 208,435 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 99.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares during the period. 28.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

