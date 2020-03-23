Zacks: Analysts Expect Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.10). Orion Group posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.58 million. Orion Group had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.76%.

Several analysts have commented on ORN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.10 target price on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Orion Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.68.

NYSE:ORN traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,851. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $61.58 million, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. THB Asset Management boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 1,050,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after buying an additional 76,264 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 851,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 58,740 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 1,207.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 699,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 645,667 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 224,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Orion Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

