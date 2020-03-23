Zacks: Analysts Expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. Provident Financial Services posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $90.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFS. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $48,239,000 after acquiring an additional 75,611 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,027,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,318,000 after acquiring an additional 73,317 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $23,526,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,572,000 after acquiring an additional 36,298 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 583,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after acquiring an additional 44,595 shares during the period. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFS opened at $10.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The company has a market cap of $691.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

