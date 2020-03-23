Zacks: Analysts Expect QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $302.01 Million

Equities research analysts predict that QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) will report $302.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $336.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $275.00 million. QEP Resources posted sales of $280.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $992.00 million to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover QEP Resources.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $321.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.18 million.

QEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday. Stephens cut QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut QEP Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.23.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Cutt acquired 23,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,167.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,188.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Trice acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. Insiders acquired 96,864 shares of company stock valued at $207,427 over the last 90 days. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in QEP Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in QEP Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in QEP Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in QEP Resources by 439.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 14,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in QEP Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QEP opened at $0.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.28. QEP Resources has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.64%.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

