Zacks: Analysts Expect Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Equities analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to $1.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.37. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $94,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 51,601 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 715,436 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 956,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 53,350 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 32,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $6.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $697.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

